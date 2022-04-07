New Delhi: AAP senior leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday claimed that the BJP want to replace Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur with Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Sisodia claimed that the Himachal BJP was wary of the growing popularity of AAP in Himachal Pradesh and feared defeat in the hill state BJP want to replace Jai Ram Thakur with Union Minister Anurag Thakur as state’s Chief Minister for four months.

केजरीवाल मॉडल ऑफ गवर्नेन्स की बढ़ती लोकप्रियता से घबराकर BJP हिमाचल में अपने नाकाम CM को हटाकर 4 महीने के लिए अनुराग ठाकुर को CM बनाना चाहती है।



लेकिन भाजपा चाहे जो हथकंडे अपना ले अब हिमाचल की जनता @ArvindKejriwal जी की ईमानदार राजनीति को एक मौका देने के लिए मन बना चुकी है — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 7, 2022

“We have learnt from reliable sources that the BJP wants to replace Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur with Anurag Thakur as it is scared of the popularity of Arvind Kejriwal and his model of governance in Delhi,” Sisodia claimed.

“Changing faces ahead of elections will not help the BJP hide the failures of its government in the state,” Sisodia further added.

Terming Himachal CM a complete failure, Sisodia claimed that the people of Himachal were disappointed with the Jai Ram Thakur government and wanted to give a mandate to the AAP in the upcoming assembly elections.

Delhi Deputy CM claimed that AAP was receiving a good response from the people of Himachal Pradesh.