Dehra — In a rally for BJP candidate Hoshiar Singh, former Union Minister and Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur launched a fierce critique against the current state government and the Kangra Cooperative Bank.

Addressing the party workers, Anurag Thakur emphasized the need for the BJP to win the by-elections with a substantial margin. “BJP has to win these by-elections with a huge margin because this sleeping government has to be awakened and shown the way out,” he declared, accusing the ruling government of rampant corruption and gross mismanagement.

Thakur criticized the Kangra Cooperative Bank, alleging that it has become a “den of corruption.” He argued that the bank no longer serves the common people but instead caters to the friends and allies of the government. “The common man does not get a loan here, but the friends of the government get loans worth crores of rupees,” Thakur stated, painting a picture of deep-seated favouritism and misuse of financial resources.

Further intensifying his attack, Thakur accused the current administration of failing to protect the state’s most vulnerable. “Corruption is at its peak in this government, sisters and daughters are being tortured in the entire state, and crime is happening in broad daylight,” he asserted, indicating a pervasive breakdown of law and order.

Highlighting BJP’s recent electoral success, Thakur pointed out that the party had won all four seats in the recently held Lok Sabha elections. He expressed confidence that the BJP would replicate this success in the upcoming by-elections by winning all three contested seats. “It is visible that the people are determined to make BJP win,” Thakur said, framing the elections as a critical juncture for the state’s future.

Thakur also responded to what he described as the Congress government’s attempts to hinder the BJP. “The present Congress government has tried to stop BJP by putting pressure on the government. We believe that the more you try to stop us, the more power BJP workers will have to move ahead,” he declared, expressing a resolute determination to overcome any obstacles.

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, echoing similar sentiments, reinforced the message of fighting against corruption and striving for a significant victory in the by-elections.