Shimla: Finally, the state government has given relief to the Police Constables appointed in 2015 and 2016 as the state Cabinet on Thursday given nod to grant a higher pay structure.

The state Cabinet, in today’s meeting, decided to grant a higher pay structure to the categories of Police Constables appointed in 2015 and 2016 by allowing the grant of higher pre-revised pay band and Grade Pay to Constables on a notional basis, since the new Himachal Pradesh (Revised Pay) Rules-2022 have come into force on 1st January 2022 effective from 1st January 2016.

The Constables now have the option for fixation of pay under the relevant factor of pay fixation and the payment of arrears of pay would depend upon their options under the revised rules.

The Cabinet also decided to promulgate an ordinance to omit section 12 of the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Himachal Pradesh) Act, 2000, Section 11-A of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (Allowances and Pension of Members) Act, 1971 relating to Income Tax which is presently being paid by the State Government and now shall be paid by the individual members.