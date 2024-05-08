In a 2024 Lok Sabha Elections campaign in the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, Anurag Singh Thakur has pledged to counter what he termed as the “vote jihad” ideology propagated by the Congress party. Thakur, while addressing supporters, emphasized the power of the electorate to dismantle such divisive narratives with the might of their votes.

Thakur, while addressing Panna Pramukh of Gagret and Dehra Mandal, followed by a rally in Pragpur, underscored the urgency of thwarting what he perceived as Congress’s collusion with foreign interests, asserting that the people have discerned the true nature of such political maneuvers.

“Today, Congress is entangled in partnerships with foreign powers,” Thakur stated, expressing concern over what he described as the opposition’s erratic stance on critical national issues. He lambasted the Congress for its fluctuating rhetoric, ranging from discussions on nuclear disarmament to divisive agendas aimed at undermining national unity. Thakur warned that the populace would repudiate any attempts to sow seeds of discord through what he labeled as “Pakistan-sponsored vote jihad.”

Drawing attention to the political landscape, Thakur highlighted the alleged support extended by Pakistan to certain factions within the Congress, citing instances where contentious proposals such as rebuilding Babri Masjid and denigrating Sanatan Dharma were purportedly endorsed by party members. Thakur juxtaposed these claims with recent scandals, including the arrest of key Aam Aadmi Party officials and the discovery of substantial sums of cash in the possession of individuals associated with the state government.

As Thakur articulated his message, he invoked the specter of corruption, questioning the origins of vast sums of money found in the possession of government officials and their associates. “If substantial amounts of cash are being unearthed from the residences of government functionaries, one can only speculate on the extent of such illicit gains,” Thakur remarked, urging voters to consider the implications of such revelations.

Thakur rallied supporters and advised them to exercise their democratic rights judiciously in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He reiterated his commitment to upholding the principles of transparency and accountability, vowing to challenge any attempts at subverting the democratic process.