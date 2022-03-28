Chamba: Three persons were killed and two injured when a car in which they were travelling met with an accident in Chamba district.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the morning at around 6:00 AM, when an Alto car HP 73 5865 fell into the deep gorge on Jot Marg in Balwa, about 4 km from Chamba while negotiating a curve.

There were 5 people in the car all from Plyur Tehsil of Chamba district, out of which 3 people have died, while were injured.

The deceased have been identified as Lal Hussain (30 years) village Dadu, Muhammad Rashid (30) village Mashwadi, Fateh Mohammad village Naihapuri aged 52 years.

The driver Ramoun and Misar both from village Mashwadi have been injured.

The bodies have been retrieved from the spot and kept in the mortuary of Chamba Hospital, the injured have been taken to Chamba Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

The police have registered a case and started further proceedings.