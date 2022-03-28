Shimla: For the first time, India Invitational Skiing and Snowboard Championship will be held at Sissu in Lahaul-Spiti from April 2 to 4.

As many as 150 players from 12 teams including the Indian Army and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will be participating in the competition. The competition is being organised by the district administration and local clubs of the district.

Deputy Commissioner, Lahaul-Spiti Neeraj Kumar said that the preparations to organise the competition has been going on for a long time.

He said that the administration in collaboration with Himachal Pradesh Winter Games Association and Ski and Snow Board India has completed all the preparations.

He said that Ski and Snow Board India is promoting winter sports across the country. This competition is being organised to encourage winter sports and to boost tourism activities in the state.

Previous articleThree killed, two injured in a car accident in Chamba district
Next articleMLAs income tax payment: High Court issues notice to state govt
Navneet Rathore
https://thenewshimachal.com/
Navneet Rathore is a Shimla based journalist having two-years of experience in the field of journalism. Navneet is a post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communications from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla and is specialised in crime, education, health, environment, agriculture and Horticulture beats.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR