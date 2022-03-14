New Delhi: Days after two BJP leaders joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress leader from Nalagarh, Dharampal Chauhan has now joined AAP.

He joined AAP in Delhi in the presence of AAP’s state in-charge Ratnesh Gupta and organization chairman Satish Thakur.

Dharampal said that AAP is the only party in the country, that cares about the common man.

Taking a jibe at Congress, he said that Congress is a party that believes in dynasty politics.

“Congress is a party of family leaders. Both Congress and BJP are trying to ruin the country,” said Chauhan.

Dharampal was an active member of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) from 1993 to 1994. From 2002 to 2007, he served as the President of the Doon Youth Congress. He also served as General Secretary in Doon Block Congress from 2007-2014.

He contested in the Zilla Parishad elections from Kheda Ward in 2016 and remained the chairman of Zilla Parishad, Solan till 2021.

During this period, he was also elected the chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Zilla Parishad Association.

After securing a massive victory in Punjab state Legislative Assembly elections, AAP is now eyeing to do the same in Himachal Pradesh. AAP leaders are in touch with many BJP and Congress leaders who could join the party in the coming days.

Recently, Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendra Jain visited Shimla and said that AAP is going to contest in all the 68 seats in the upcoming elections.