Shimla: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fails to recreate Punjab’s mandate as the party only received 1.15% votes in the state.

The party was not even able to secure its security on a single seat in the state. AAP candidate from Paonta Sahib Manish Thakur received 5019 votes, while former Minister and MP Rajan Sushant got meagre 1302 votes.

AAP claimed to be the third option for the state and was confident to repeat the Punjab-like show in the state.

The party promised better education, better health care facilities, allowances to women and a corruption-free government in the state. However, the party failed to woo the voters of the state.

The party also poached several Congress and BJP leaders and also fielded the same from various constituencies to ensure its victory.

Earlier this year, AAP entered the state’s political scenario with full force. Delhi’s CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann staged massive road shows and public meetings to showcase its power. However, in the end, the election battle came between Congress and BJP.

Meanwhile, Congress was able to win 40 seats in the state while BJP won 25 seats and three seats were won by independent candidates.