New Delhi: Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur requested Union Home Minister to declare the Trans-Giri area of Sirmour district as tribal area and Hatti community as Scheduled Tribe.

CM Thakur on Friday called on the Union Home Minister Amit Shah at New Delhi and apprised him about the long-standing demands of the Hatti community of Sirmour district of the state.

He said the adjoining area of Jaunsar area of Uttrakhand has already been declared as tribal area and declaring Trans-Giri area of Sirmour district as the tribal area was genuine demand of the people.

About three lakh population of 144 panchayats will be benefitted from it, which will ensure an additional and special budget for this area.