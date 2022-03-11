Shimla: Two students are feared to have been washed away in Sutlej River in Rampur Bushehr, district Shimla.

The students have been identified as Virendra (14), resident of Taklech, Rampur Bushehr and Manav Sharma (14), resident of Karsog, District Mandi. Both were studying in class IX in a private school in Rampur.

According to reports, on Thursday, they had gone to school to appear in an examination after which they went towards the riverside.

When they did not return to their homes, their parents then informed the police who launched a search operation.

After some time, police found the clothes and shoes of the missing students near the bank of the river.

The police team along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)with the assistance of local residents are searching for the missing boys.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rampur Bushehr Chandra Shekhar Kaith confirmed the report and said that the search operation is going on.