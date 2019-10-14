Assembly By-Poll 2019: Photo identity documents essential for casting vote

Shimla: Chief Electoral Office clarified today that all electors in Dharamshala and Pachhad Assembly Constituencies (ACs) who have been issued Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) have to produce the Electors Photo Identity Card for their identification at the polling station before casting their votes.

Spokesperson of Chief Electoral Office said that those electors who are not able to produce the EPIC can produce Passport, Driving License, Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies, Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office, PAN Card, Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR, MNREGA Job Card, Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, Pension document with photograph, Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, and Aadhaar Card.

He said that in the case of EPIC, minor discrepancies in the entries should be ignored, provided the identity of the elector can be established by the EPIC. If an elector produces an EPIC which has been issued by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of another Assembly Constituency, such card shall also be accepted for identification, provided the name of that elector finds place in the electoral roll pertaining to the polling station where the elector has turned up for voting. If it is not possible to establish the identity of the elector on account of mismatch of photograph, etc. the elector shall have to produce one of the above-mentioned alternative photo documents.

Spokesperson said that Voter Slips issued by Election Commission of India cannot be produced as identification proof for casting the vote and appealed to the voters of Pachhad and Dharamshala to turn up at the polling station with EPIC or any one of the above mentioned 11 photo identification documents on poll day i.e. 21st October 2019.