Shimla: Congress party on Wednesday announced three committees in Himachal Pradesh to look into the party affairs.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, All India Congress Committee General Secretary has announced the constitution of the committees that include Political Affairs Committee (Election Strategy Committee), Coordination Committee and Disciplinary Committee of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.

The 14-member Political Affairs Committee include top brass Congress leaders including six-time former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, Viplove Thakur (Former Rajya Sabha MP), Kuldeep Singh Rathore (HPCC President), G S Bali (former minister), Mukesh Agnihotri (CLP leader and former minister).

The Coordination Committee will have 15 members including Virbhadra Singh, Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Mukesh Agnihotri, Kaul Singh Thakur and special invites heads of Frontal Organizations, AICC Secretaries attached to the in-charge state.

Both the Political Affairs Committee (Election Strategy Committee) and Coordination Committee will be presided over by in-charge Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla, while the HPCC General Secretary Rajneesh Kimta will be the convener.

The disciplinary Committee with six-members will be headed by Viplove Thakur.