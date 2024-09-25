In a move aimed at enhancing food safety and accountability, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced that all restaurants, fast food outlets, and street vendors will be required to display the owner’s identification. This decision follows similar measures implemented in Uttar Pradesh and was shared by Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh through a recent Facebook post.

Vikramaditya Singh revealed that the order has been issued in a recent meeting of the Urban Development and Municipal Corporation on Tuesday evening, regarding the requirement to display owner IDs. The initiative stems from growing concerns over food safety, particularly in light of alarming incidents of food adulteration reported across various regions. Minister Singh referenced a recent directive from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who emphasized the need for strict action against food adulteration practices, particularly those involving human waste and other harmful substances.

Following the reports of troubling trend of food adulteration, citing instances where items such as juice, dal, and roti have been contaminated with inedible materials, it’s found necessity for thorough inspections of hotels, dhabas, and restaurants statewide to ensure public health safety. He urged for amendments to existing regulations to strengthen enforcement and accountability in the food service industry.

With this new directive, Himachal Pradesh aims to bolster consumer trust and safety in its food industry, ensuring that residents and visitors alike can enjoy meals without fear of contamination.