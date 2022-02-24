Nahan: An Uttarakhand resident has been arrested with a 189 cm long leopard hide in Sirmour district.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Singh Rawat, resident of Paudi Garhwal district, Uttarakhand.

According to the report, the police team had received a tip that a person is trying to smuggle leopard hide. Taking immediate action, the police team rushed to Saindhar where the accused was present. At that time, he was standing at the roadside and was trying to get a lift.

Police checked his bag found a leopard hide in it. Police arrested him and also informed the Forest Department.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sangrah Shakti Singh confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation.

A case under Wild Life (Protection) Act 1972 has been registered against the accused.