Shimla: The Industries Department has sanctioned 33 new cases in the 8th meeting of the State Level Committee on Friday.

The new approval includes 11 industrial and 22 tourism units.

File Photo: Rakesh Prajapati, Director Industries

Director Industries Rakesh Prajapati informed that approved units would attract investment worth Rs. 70 crore and 755 persons would get employment opportunities in these units.

Director said that to promote industrialization in Himachal Pradesh, the Government of India had announced Industrial Development Scheme.

Prajapati said that in the previous seven meetings of the State Level Committee had approved 118 claims amounting to Rs.168.65 crore.