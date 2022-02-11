Shimla: Found irregularities under the NDPS Act, the State Taxes and Excise department has suspended the license of two firms in district Sirmaur.

Excise Commissioner Yunus revealed that the action was taken against the pharma firms for not manufacturing the products as per the provisions of the NDPS Act and found irregularities in the sale.

“Firms were not working as per the provisions made under the NDPS Act; hence action has been taken against the firms as per rules,” Yunus clarified.

The excise department has also sealed thirteen liquor shops in the Hamirpur district for selling liquor illegally. Similarly, the department has sealed a licensed shop in District Kangra after illicit liquor was found in the shop during the inspection.

Excise Commissioner said that the department would continue taking action against those involved in a trade of illicit liquor in future as well.