MC Shimla Elections likely in April

Shimla: The State Election Commission has started the process of delimitation of wards of Municipal Corporation Shimla.

Election Commission spokesperson informed on Wednesday that the commission has given instructions to Deputy Commissioner Shimla to prepare a draft proposal by dividing the wards of MC Shimla by 10th February 2022.

The Commission has also sought objections from the residents of Shimla. A spokesperson said that the objections can be filed with the office of Deputy Commissioner Shimla during working hours till 17th February 2022.

“The Deputy Commissioner will settle the objections on or before 24th February 2022 and in case any person is not satisfied with the decision of Deputy Commissioner then the person can appeal to Divisional Commissioner,” a spokesperson said and further added that the appeal can be filed either by 3rd March 2022 or earlier within seven days of the decisions of Deputy Commissioner.

The Spokesperson said that Divisional Commissioner Shimla would redress the appeal within five days.

The last notification of the wards of MC Shimla would be issued by Deputy Commissioner on 9th March 2022 and the reservation process of wards of MC Shimla is to be completed by 11th March 2022.