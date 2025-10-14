The State Single Window Clearance & Monitoring Authority has greenlit 28 project proposals for new industrial enterprises and expansions, attracting an investment of approximately Rs. 1734.65 crore and creating around 5,388 jobs, reinforcing Himachal Pradesh’s status as a prime investment destination.

Major companies spearheading new projects include Angus Dundee India Pvt. Ltd. (malt spirit, gin, cattle feed), Manverse Pharma LLP and Samarth Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (pharmaceuticals), Jupiter Solartech Pvt. Ltd. (solar cells), Morepen Medipath Ltd. (healthcare), Veera Monocartons Pvt. Ltd. (packaging), OPG Mobility and Power Pvt. Ltd. (electric vehicles), Superior Biotec Pvt. Ltd. (injections, tablets), Emmbros Autocomp Ltd. (auto parts), Desert Eagle Arms Pvt. Ltd. (iron and steel components), Bahari Renewal Energy Pvt. Ltd. (biochar, biomass), and Paras Spices (ice cream, UHT milk).

Monitoring Authority also granted expansion approvals to firms such as Campus Activewear Ltd. (footwear), Aristocraft International Pvt. Ltd. (security threads, pharma packaging), United Biotech Pvt. Ltd. and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. (pharmaceuticals), Khurana OLEO Chemicals (chemical formulations), Siddhartha Super Spinning Mills Ltd. (synthetic yarn), Ngg Power Tech India Pvt. Ltd. (transformers), Micro Seamless (auto components), Unico Cosmetica Pvt. Ltd. (cosmetics packaging), Balaji Storage Batteries Ltd. (battery charging), Raj Industries (soap, glycerine), Alpla India Pvt. Ltd. (plastic bottles), and Pure and Cure Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (tablets, syrups).

The Chief Minister emphasised prioritising labour-intensive and green industries, particularly in IT, ITeS, and tourism, while directing a review of lease transfer rates and the formulation of a conversion policy for industrial plots to further boost investment.