Shimla: The state industries department and National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) campus Chheb, district Kangra have signed up a memorandum of understanding to assist empanelled incubator/host institution for setting up an incubator to establish ecosystems for innovation projects and startups to help the entrepreneurial ventures.

The NIFT is a state-of-art centre having AI lab and ARVR lab facility which would help the young entrepreneurs to experiment with their ideas. This is the 12th incubation centre being set up in Himachal Pradesh.

The MoU was signed between Director, Industries department Rakesh Kumar Prajapati and Director, NIFT, Chheb campus Aakash Dewangan.

Industries department spokesperson said that in order to support and promote untapped creativity of the individual innovators, the government has formulated a scheme for providing support for start-ups/ entrepreneurial and managerial development of small and medium enterprises through these incubators.

He said the state government has agreed to support NIFT, Chheb and the host institute would undertake business incubation as entrepreneurship development activities as per the provision of start-up policy and guidelines.

The activities of the empanelled incubator will include handicraft, bag designs for bags, leather, jewellery, furniture, pottery, fashion garments, toys, apparel production and designing, bamboo craft and wood processing etc.