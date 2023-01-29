Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Government has started the process of formulation of the state budget for the year 2023-24.

In order to make the Himachal Budget 2023-24 more people-centric, participative and reflective of the views of various stakeholders in the society, the state government has invited suggestions from the general public, industries, trade and farmers associations on the budget.

A state government spokesperson on Sunday revealed that the suggestions could be sent by e-mail at [email protected] or by letter to the Secretary, (Finance) in his room No: A-321, Armsdale building, HP Secretariat, Shimla by 15th February 2023.

Suggestions can also be sent on the web portal of the finance department, the spokesperson further added.

Suggestions can be provided on increasing revenue receipt, expenditure control and other related matters for the budget. It will promote transparency, openness, responsiveness and a participatory approach in budget preparation.

The Himachal Budget 2023-24 would be the first budget presented by newly appointed Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. However, the dates of the Himachal Budget session have not been announced yet, but likely to commence in the last week of February.