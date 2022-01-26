Four police officers selected for Police Medal

Shimla: Inspector General of Police South Range Himanshu Misra has been selected for the President’s Police Medal for his distinguished services.

Total 88 police personnel were selected for President’s Police Medal 2022 nationwide.

Earlier in 2017, IG Misra was honoured with Police Medal for his meritorious services.

Four other police officers Superintendent of Police Lokayukta Ranjana Chauhan, Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Sharma, Inspector Laxman Kumar and Honorary Assistant Sub Inspector Jagdish Chand were selected for the Police Medal for their meritorious services. Total 662 Police personnel were reorganized for their meritorious services nationwide.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has congratulated IG Himanshu Misra and the other four police officers for the award. In a press statement, Chief Minister appreciated their services.

हिमाचल प्रदेश पुलिस में आईजी दक्षिणी रेंज शिमला हिमांशु मिश्रा जी को राष्ट्रपति पुलिस पदक की घोषणा पर हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं।



चार अन्य पुलिस अधिकारियों रंजना चौहान,विजय कुमार शर्मा,लक्ष्मण कुमार और जगदीश चंद को भी सराहनीय सेवाओं के लिए पुलिस पदक घोषित हुए हैं।



सभी को बधाई। pic.twitter.com/6g5jfqmH17 — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) January 26, 2022

DGP Sanjay Kundu has also congratulated the medal winner Police officer.

A total of 939 Police personnel have been awarded Medals on the occasion of Republic Day-2022. 189 get Police Medal for Gallantry, 88 selected for President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 662 honoured with Police Medal for Meritorious Service.