HP govt.

Four police officers selected for Police Medal

Shimla: Inspector General of Police South Range Himanshu Misra has been selected for the President’s Police Medal for his distinguished services.

Total 88 police personnel were selected for President’s Police Medal 2022 nationwide.

Earlier in 2017, IG Misra was honoured with Police Medal for his meritorious services.

Four other police officers Superintendent of Police Lokayukta Ranjana Chauhan, Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Sharma, Inspector Laxman Kumar and Honorary Assistant Sub Inspector Jagdish Chand were selected for the Police Medal for their meritorious services. Total 662 Police personnel were reorganized for their meritorious services nationwide.  

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has congratulated IG Himanshu Misra and the other four police officers for the award. In a press statement, Chief Minister appreciated their services.

DGP Sanjay Kundu has also congratulated the medal winner Police officer.

A total of 939 Police personnel have been awarded Medals on the occasion of Republic Day-2022. 189 get Police Medal for Gallantry, 88 selected for President’s Police Medal for Distinguished  Service and 662 honoured with Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Previous articleShimla police arrest two drug peddlers, seizes 21 grams Chitta
Next articleSharp decline in active caseload, but Covid deaths still high  
Rahul Bhandari
https://thenewshimachal.com/
Rahul Bhandari is Editor of TheNewsHimachal and has been part of the digital world for last 15 years.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR