Shimla: With a sudden spurt in cases in the last two days in Municipal Council (MC) Rampur in Shimla district has been declared containment zone.

According to Sub Divisional Magistrate Rampur, Surender Mohan, as a number of businessmen/shopkeepers and their workers residing in the jurisdiction of MC Rampur have tested positive for Covid and since they are bound to be in touch with people in general, it was decided to declare the entire MC jurisdiction as containment zone.

The entire MC jurisdiction has completely been sealed from November 30 to December 5 till 6.00 am and restrictions have been imposed on any movement inside the containment zone.

Meanwhile, SDM Rohru B R Sharma has imposed section 144 and declared the two villages Khiladgi and Lower Koti as containment zones from November 30 to December 6.

He informed that during random sampling 20 and 12 Covid positive cases were reported from Khiladgi and Lower Koti respectively.