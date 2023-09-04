In a startling turn of events, an embezzlement case involving a sum of Rs 24.65 lakh has surfaced in Nahan district. What makes this case even more astonishing is that the alleged perpetrator behind the missing funds was none other than the individual responsible for depositing money into the ATMs – an executive officer representing a company authorized by various banks.

The case came to light following a complaint by bank managers, which prompted the Sadar Police Station in Nahan to register a formal case against the accused.

The investigation has revealed that the accused had been systematically siphoning off funds from ATMs across the district, which includes prominent banks such as the State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC. The modus operandi involved withdrawing a portion of the money before replenishing the ATMs with fresh cash.

So far, the police have recovered Rs 7 lakh from the accused, but the full extent of the embezzlement is still under investigation. The accused individual, identified as Deepchand from the Sirmaur District, sought anticipatory bail from the High Court as soon as the case was registered.