Running a factory without harming the environment proves to be a great challenge for the industries. Perhaps that is why the Adani Group and the Reliance Industries Group have embarked on the development of renewable energy sources. Strong evidence is coming out that the next several projects of both the top corporate houses will be based on environment-friendly technology. Such initiatives will not only protect the environment but also give a boost to the Atmanirbhar Bharat program of Govt of India. Adani Group is working on eco-friendly energy sources and is poised to become the world’s largest company in this field. On the other hand, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, is also making big plans in the direction of green energy generation. In this case, the Adani Group has come in a position to give direct competition to Ambani’s dreams. To speed up the work towards green energy initiatives, Adani has established a new company named ANIL, which stands for Adani New Industries Limited.

The work of Adani New Industries Limited will be to manufacture wind turbines for power generation from wind, to develop green Hydrogen projects, to produce solar energy panels and batteries for solar-powered equipment and machines, etc. Adani aims to produce the lowest cost of Hydrogen in the world. The Adani Group is also ensuring that the technology used in steel production is environmentally friendly. For this purpose, the group has signed a pact worth Rs 37,000 crore with Posco Company of South Korea. Together, the two companies will set up a green integrated steel plant at Mundra in Gujarat. Apart from this, both the companies will also work on Green Energy, Green Hydrogen and some other similar kinds of projects. The Tata group has also similar plans, which will focus on new energy along with digital, flexible supply chains and healthcare in the coming years. Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran has said that India’s economy is expected to grow at an 8.5 per cent rate. The group expects that it can play a decisive role in fulfilling India’s ambition of becoming a $3 trillion economy by the year 2024.

Proceeding towards green business ideas, Reliance Industries is looking to invest around Rs 6 lakh crore in Gujarat state by 2030-35. This investment will be mainly made for the production of green energy. Reliance has entered into an agreement with the Gujarat government for this mega project. The company says that it will invest the money in the development of a 100 GW renewable energy power plant and green Hydrogen ecosystem. Small and medium scale enterprises and innovative entrepreneurs will also get the benefit of this facility. The land is being explored in Kutch, Banaskantha and Dholera regions in Gujarat for this renewable energy project. For this, the company will need about 4.5 lakh acres of land. Mukesh Ambani has already said that in the coming times, India will be among the top three economies of the world, and Reliance Industries will be one of the strongest and most prestigious Indian multinational companies in the world.