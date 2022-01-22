Nalagarh/Solan: Himachal Pradesh government and JAGS Pharma have signed an MoU on Friday for setting up a Pharma Park at Nalagarh in the Solan district.

The MoU was signed by the Director Industries Rakesh Prajapati on behalf of the government of Himachal Pradesh.

JAGS Pharma has proposed to invest Rs. 750 crore and it would generate direct employment opportunities for as many as 1000 people. Pharma major has planned for setting up units to manufacture capsule shell and formulation and allied activities.

State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur welcomed JAGS Pharma and directed officials to extend guidance and full cooperation to investors.