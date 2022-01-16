Shimla: Amidst the increasing cases of Covid-19 in the state, a local administration has given permission for a local fair, in which thousands of people participated, while the same administration hasn’t been allowed to hold a Blood Donation Camp.

This incident has come to fore at Nalagarh in Solan district, where the administration has permitted holding a local ‘Pir Baba’s fair,’ and surprisingly didn’t allow to hold a Umang Foundation’s Blood Donation Camp.

Foundation president Prof. Ajai Srivastav has sought action against responsible officers for allowing fair despite Covid-19 threat and approached Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh.

Prof. Ajay Srivastava claimed that holding a fair, where thousands of common people were participating without following necessary Covid norms, a violation of the Disaster Management Act and also senses corruption behind the approval of the fair.

Demanding a high-level enquiry into it, Prof Srivastav has sought immediate suspension of Chief Medical Officer, SDM Nalagarh and other concerned officers with immediate effect so that they couldn’t influence the investigation.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary has assured to close the fair.