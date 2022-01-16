Shimla: The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested four members of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) on a visit to Kangra to inspect B.Ed colleges.

They were accused of alleged corruption and Vigilance has also seized cash amounting to Rs 13.48 lakh from them.

Vigilance arrested two NCTE members from a Hotel in Gaggal with Rs 11.48 lakh cash, while the other two were caught allegedly caught red-handed accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe from a college in Indora (Kangra).

Those arrested from the hotel were identified as Sanjeev Kumar of Aligarh, Kavya Dubey of Jhansi, while the other two were Seema Sharma of Meerut and Mahesh Prashad Jain of Bhopal.

B.Ed and M.Ed colleges across the country are affiliated with the NCTE. The council carried out inspections of colleges and institutes on regular intervals and renewed their affiliations on the basis of such inspection reports.

It’s learned that Council’s inspection teams were allegedly extorting money for overlooking shortcomings in colleges.