Shimla: Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Dr Savita claimed that the Forest department was well prepared to fight the forest fires.

Dr. Savita, in a meeting, claimed that the forest department had created forest fire lines and did control burning and also constructed water storage structures in the forest areas to combat forest fires.

Additional multi-utility vehicles and water loaded tankers in 80 fire sensitive ranges had been engaged for three months, she added.

Meanwhile, in Junga Forest Range, 25 km from Shimla city, massive fire has engulfed the forest.