Shimla: Veteran Congress leader and six-time former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh has been hospitalized at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) after a respiratory complaint.

Singh, 87, had recently recovered from Covid-19 at Max hospital, Mohali and had returned to Shimla by chopper today morning.

When his condition deteriorated at his residence Holly Lodge, in the afternoon, he was shifted to IGMC.

IGMC, Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj said that Singh was under the supervision of the doctors of Cardiac Care Unit and his condition was stable.

He was admitted after complaints of respiratory problem, said Dr Janak.

Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, today visited IGMC to enquire about the health of Virbhadra Singh and wished him a speedy recovery.