Shimla: Congress legislature from Himachal has accused the state government of delaying the DPRs of development projects.

In an MLA priority meeting here on Monday, Nalagarh MLA Nalagarh Lakhvinder Rana claimed that projects reports were being delayed and resulting in hampering the development of the region.

Rana demanded proper maintenance of roads particularly in areas having cement factories and sought funds under the Mukhya Mantri Gram Path Yojna.

Solan MLA Solan Col. (Dr.) Dhani Ram Shandil also demanded to expedite the work of roads. He demanded parking facilities in Solan town.

Newly elected MLA from Arki Sanjay Awasthi sought to prioritize the construction of tunnels in the State. He suggested to established truck yards at Darlaghat and Bagga.

BJP’s Doon MLA Paramjit Singh Pammi demanded adequate pipes to Jal Shakti Division of Doon Vidhan Sabha, besides opening of SDM Office and BDO office in Doon Vidhan Sabha area.

Naina Devi ji MLA Ram Lal Thakur has demanded adequate provision of irrigation facility. He suggested channelization of Ali Khad and ensuring specialist doctors in hospitals.

Jhandutta MLA Jeet Ram Katwal demanded to open more health centres. Whereas, Bilaspur Sadar MLA Subhash Thakur demanded to redress the grievances of the Bhakra oustees.

Hira Lal, MLA Karsog, has demanded funds for the construction of ghats at Tattapani and also sought speedy FCA clearances of projects besides filling up posts of specialists in Karsog Hospital.

Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal asked for a special thrust for the construction of rural roads. Whereas, MLA Nachan Vinod Kumar demanded to provide better sewerage facilities in rural areas.

Drang legislature Jawahar Thakur asked to fill vacant posts on priority. He sought to replace old PWD machinery. MLA Jogindernagar Prakash Rana demanded to expedite the work of ongoing projects and also raise the issue of vacant posts in various departments.

Estranged BJP MLA Mandi Anil Sharma brought issue pf non-availability of the drainage system on roads and also demanded to expedite the work of Mandi by-pass.

MLA Balh Inder Singh Gandhi demanded funds for the construction of the mini secretariat at Balh and raised the issue of channelization of Suketi khud. MLA Sarkhaghat Col. Inder Singh also asked for maintenance of roads and filling up posts of specialist doctors at Sarkaghat Hospital.