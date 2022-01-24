Anti-social elements have no place in Congress: Kuldeep Singh Rathore

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore has demanded a judicial inquiry into the illegal liquor incident in the state.

“Because the liquor mafia has spread its roots in the village and many big fish are suspected to be involved in it, therefore It’s necessary to conduct a judicial inquiry,” Rathore said in a press statement.

He said that the government cannot run away from its responsibility and a judicial enquiry was necessary to expose the real culprits.

“Even Chief Minister’s claims of taking action against all sort of mafia, illegal liquor factory was operational from last seven years and surprisingly police couldn’t detect it, which is surprising,” Rathore questioned and termed it a failure of the state government and demanded action against excise and police officers if found guilty.

Congress president made clear that the party has no place for anti-social elements.