Shimla records 11 Covid deaths

Shimla: Following the spike in Covid cases in Shimla district, the state government has re-notified DDU Hospital Shimla as Covid dedicated hospital.

The Shimla district has recorded a huge spike in Covid cases in the past 7 days, and presently district has as many as 2,336 active cases, which second highest in the state. Kangra district has the highest active caseload of 2422.

Meanwhile, the health department has reported 11 Covid deaths on Monday in the state of which five alone succumbed to the disease in the Shimla district. To date, 3,927 Covid patients have died in the state.

In the last 24 hours, the state has recorded 1766 fresh Covid cases and 3035 patients have recovered in the state. With high recovery, the active caseload has receded to 15,541.

The state government has also extended the Covid restriction will 31st January.