Shimla: The state government decision of providing free electricity is expected to benefit around 11 lakhs, domestic consumers.

Recently on the Statehood Day function in Solan, the state Chief Minister has announced to provide free electricity to domestic consumers having power consumption of upto 60 units per month and enhanced power subsidy to the consumers whose consumption is up to 125 units to Rs. 2.10 per unit and now they will be charged by Rs. 1 per unit.

The electricity board has also waived off fixed charges and meter rent for such consumers.

As per the state electricity board spokesperson, over 4 lakh domestic electricity consumers are falling in the category of up to 60 units and more than 7 lakh domestic electricity consumers falling beyond 60 units up to 125 units.

The decision would be implemented from March 2022 and for agricultural consumers from April 2022 onwards.