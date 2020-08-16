Verification on booth level to be done by digital medium: Trilok Jamwal

Hamirpur: Aiming to minimise the use of papers in its official work, the Himachal Pradesh BJP is working to stop using papers in its official work. The State BJP initiative will be a first of its kind in the country.

The BJP’s first Vistarak Yojna in Himachal Pradesh is to begin from Hamirpur parliamentary constituency from September 1, 2020 to September 15, 2020 and party will also begin its paperless initiative from it.

BJP state General Secretary and in-charge of Hamirpur parliamentary constituency Trilok Jamwal said that Vistarak Yojna will start from Hamirpur Parliamentary constituency from September 1, 2020 to September 15, 2020, Kangra parliamentary constituency from September 16, 2020 to September 30, 2020, Mandi parliamentary constituency from October 1, 2020 to October 15, 2020 and for Shimla parliamentary constituency will run from October 16, 2020 to 30 October ,2020.

Through this scheme, verification of booth presidents and Panna heads will be done through digital medium. There was a detailed discussion on making a complete blue print to bring this plan to the ground and make it a complete success, Jamwal further informed.

He informed that district level meetings will be held on 17 and 18 August regarding this scheme. He informed that under the scheme, Hamirpur district and Dharampur division will meet on 27 August, district Bilaspur on 28 August, district Dehra on 29 August and district Una on 30 August 2020. In the meetings, all the guidelines issued by the government due to covid-19 will be fully followed.