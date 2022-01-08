Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur directed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to expedite the process of land acquisition in the state.

NHAI is executing 104 km Parwanoo-Solan-Kaithlighat-Shimla bypass road, 226 km Kiratpur-Nerchowk-Mandi-Kullu-Manali road, 223 km Shimla-Bilaspur-Hamirpur-Mataur road and 17 km Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh road. These projects on completion would save 131 km and save an 11-hour travelling distance.

Chief Minister in the meeting regarding the land acquisition of National Highways with the senior officers of State Government and NHAI, directed the NHAI authorities to set deadlines for completion of projects being executed by them and to work with greater zeal to meet the deadline.

He also directed the NHAI authorities to ensure proper maintenance of national highways.