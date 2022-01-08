Shimla: In a wake of a sudden spurt in the Covid-19 cases, the state government has decided to close educational institutions till the 26th of this month, to ensure the safety of the students.

Meanwhile, Medical, Dental and Nursing Colleges will be functional as usual.

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur, on Saturday, presided over a meeting (digitally) with the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and Chief Medical Officers to review the situation of Covid-19 pandemic in the State, directed the officers to ensure enhanced covid testing, effective monitoring of clusters and strict perimeter to check the spread of the third wave of the pandemic.

Jai Ram Thakur said that since the numbers of covid cases were increasing at a sharp pace, the State Government was ensuring that people adopt covid appropriate behaviour.

Chief Minister directed to review the preparedness regarding availability of beds, oxygen PPE kits and drugs periodically besides enforcing Covid restrictions strictly.

Singh also directed the district administration to keep an eye on tourists not following Covid appropriate behaviour and take action against the defaulters. He also urged the tourists to strictly follow the SOP issued by the State Government from time to time.