Shimla: Greentech Foundation has conferred Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN with Leading Director Award 2023.

New Delhi-based Greentech Foundation is dedicated to the cause of recognizing and rewarding best practices amongst India’s ever-vibrant corporate world. And Annual Greentech Leading Director Awards were established to honour visionaries behind growing and successful companies.

The award is a recognition of Nand Lal Sharma’s commitment to excellence and implementing innovative futuristic strategies that have led to the exponential growth of SJVN in recent times.

Nand Lal Sharma has led SJVN to present a portfolio of around 45,000 MW with 2091 MW under operation, twelve projects of 4323 MW under construction and 38,364 MW under various stages of development. In 2022 alone, 14 renewable projects of 1641 MW capacity have been bagged across the country.

SJVN plans to invest Rs 1.6 lakh crores by 2030 and Rs. 2.3 lakh crores by 2040.

Over the decades, SJVN has emerged as a significant public sector power entity in the Indian power scenario. Sharma has played a pivotal role in the expansion and diversification of the Hydro, Thermal, Solar & Wind Energy sectors, Power Transmission and Power Trading pan India.

The SJVN is poised to achieve its Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023-24, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW capacity by 2040.