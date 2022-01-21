Shimla: Financial support has started to pour in for the families of police personnel who succumbed to the Covid infections.
A leading Pharma company Mankind Pharma has taken a lead and provided financial assistance to the families of six police personnel, who had lost their lives in the line of duty as frontline warriors during the Covid-19 pandemic.
As per the official statement of the state police, Baddi based Mankind Pharma has provided financial assistance of Rs 3 lakhs each to the families of the six police personnel namely Sub-inspector Dhani Ram, ASI Chandershekhar, HHC Dhameshwar Singh, Ram Lal, Cook, Ghanshyam Barber and Nanda Devi.
Mankind Pharma’s CEO and Chairman RC Juneja handed over the cheques to the bereaved families. DGP Sanjay Kundu was also present.
The state Police have appreciated the act of Mankind Pharma and termed it an exceptional act of humanitarianism. Financial aid will prove assistance to the families sailing through immediate financial requirements, police stated in the statement.