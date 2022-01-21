Shimla: Financial support has started to pour in for the families of police personnel who succumbed to the Covid infections.

A leading Pharma company Mankind Pharma has taken a lead and provided financial assistance to the families of six police personnel, who had lost their lives in the line of duty as frontline warriors during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the official statement of the state police, Baddi based Mankind Pharma has provided financial assistance of Rs 3 lakhs each to the families of the six police personnel namely Sub-inspector Dhani Ram, ASI Chandershekhar, HHC Dhameshwar Singh, Ram Lal, Cook, Ghanshyam Barber and Nanda Devi.

#HPPolice is highly grateful and obliged to Sh. R C Juneja, CEO & Chairman of @Pharma_Mankind and his firm for this exceptional act of humanitarianism. Though the loss of the bereaved families is irreparable but this financial aid will definitely be of assistance to the families. pic.twitter.com/qft9UBk35R — Himachal Pradesh Police (@himachalpolice) January 21, 2022

Mankind Pharma’s CEO and Chairman RC Juneja handed over the cheques to the bereaved families. DGP Sanjay Kundu was also present.

The state Police have appreciated the act of Mankind Pharma and termed it an exceptional act of humanitarianism. Financial aid will prove assistance to the families sailing through immediate financial requirements, police stated in the statement.