Shimla: HP Public Service Commission has invited applications for the post of Tehsil Welfare Officer, Class-II (Non-Gazetted) on contract basis and Assistant Professor (Pharmacy) in Pharmaceutics, Pharmacology and Pharma Chemistry.

The Commission has advertised for 5 posts of Tehsil Welfare Office. Minimum qualification for the post is Graduate and candidate of 18 to 45 years can apply for the post. One post is reserved for the OBC candidate and one post is reserved for the SC candidate.

For the post of Assistant Professor (Pharmacy), 8 posts are for Pharmaceutical Chemistry, 4 are for Pharmaceutics, 5 posts in Pharmacology and 6 posts in Pharmacognosy.

The Commission has also invited applications for the Executive Officer (10 posts) and Secretary (9 posts) in Urban Local Bodies under the Department of Urban Development, H.P. candidates between 18 to 45 years are eligible for the posts and essential qualification is Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from an Institution/ University recognized by the Govt. 12 posts are unreserved.

Service Commission has also advertised to fill a post of Manager (General) in H.P. General Industries Corporation Ltd. under the Department of Industries, H.P. The applicants should posses the education qualification of Master degree in Business Administration (HR) or M.A. with Diploma in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations of Labour Welfare Marketing Management with at least 5 years of experience as Dy. Manager in some reputed concern (Govt./ private organization).

The last date of applying for the posts of Tehsil Welfare Officer and Assistant professor will be 5th March and the Public Service Commission will entertain the applications for Executive Officer, Secretary and Manager till 4th March 2020. interested and eligible applicants will have to apply through Online Recruitment Applications (ORA) on the Commissions website.

The candidates will be required to submit a printout of online recruitment applications (ORA) along with self-attested of requisite documents in support of their eligibility for the concerned post (s) on the day of Screening Test (CBT/Offline). In other cases where direct Personality Test will be held, 10 days’ time will be given to submit requisite documents failing which his/her candidature shall finally reject as per essential qualification(s) for the concerned post(s).

Commission has instructed of no allowing any extra time for submission of any documents.