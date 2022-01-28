Shimla: Demanding regularization of services, contractual workers of the National Health Mission (NHM) of the state have threatened to go on strike from February 2.

Around 2,000 contractual workers of NHM have initiated their symbolic protest by wearing black ribbons on Thursday and they would continue wearing black ribbons till 1st February.

NHM Contractual Employees Union president Amin Chand Sharma cautioned the government about their demand and threaten to go on strike from 2nd February if the state government didn’t pay heed to their genuine demand.

Sharma accused the government of dragging its feet from forming a concrete policy for the NHM workers despite the fact that some of the employees are looking for regularization of their services for the last two decades. Few states have formed policies for NHM workers, however, the Himachal Pradesh government hasn’t made any progress in this regard, Sharma rued.

It’s worth mentioning that NHM workers were at the forefront during the Covid-19 pandemic.