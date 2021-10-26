Shimla: Telemedicine facilities are proving beneficial in the state especially in remote regions as more than 1.44 lakh patients have availed the services.

Of which over 23,000 patients of Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba districts have benefited from it and 1.21 lakhs tele-consultations have been done to date in the other districts of the state.

The Government spokesperson informed that initially telemedicine services were established in 50 sub-centres in the State. These were located in remote areas like DH Keylong, CHC Kaza, CH Killar (Pangi) and CH Bharmour.

After the successful implementation of the health services in these facilities, the services were expanded to 25 other health institutions in remote areas. The new institutions were opened at primary health care and community health care levels.

The tele-consultations are being provided through the specialist doctors of Apollo Hospital Chennai. These telemedicine centres are also providing laboratory services and emergency consultations to the patients reaching the centre.