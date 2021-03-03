Kangra reports 2 deaths and 95 positive cases

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded 285 new Covid-19 cases and 3 patients have died in the state in the last 24 hours.

As per the NHM report on Wednesday 7 PM, 2 patients have died in Kangra district while 64 years old female Covid patient has succumbed to the virus in Una district. All three patients were Diabetic. Total Covid death cases are 1036 in the state.

The state has reported 285 cases of which 95 were tested in Kangra district, Una 35, Bilaspur 33, Hamirpur 32, Mandi 28, Shimla 25, Solan 16, Sirmour 12, Kullu 5 and Chamba district reported 4 new positive cases.

139 patients recuperated and now state has 2973 active caseload. Una and Kangra districts have 662 and 616 active cases respectively, while Lahaul-Spiti district has 1 active virus case.