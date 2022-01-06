Himachal records 1773 fresh cases, Active cases jumps to 8115

Shimla: Health department has reported the death of 6 months old from Covid-19 on Thursday. As per the health mission daily report, a six-month-old infant from the Sirmour district of the state has died from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

With it, now the total number of deaths from Covid in the state has increased to 3871.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases have recorded another high count of 1773 fresh cases in the state.

Kangra again tested the highest 354 cases, followed by Solan 262, Hamirpur 250 and 225 in Una district.

The active caseload has also gone up to 8115 in the state. Kangra alone has 1952 active virus cases and 1212 in Solan.

Districts New Cases Active Cases Total Cases Kangra 354 1952 54857 Solan 262 1212 24620 Hamirpur 250 949 19222 Una 225 709 15549 Sirmour 191 674 16168 Mandi 171 666 32870 Shimla 123 838 29072 Bilaspur 65 394 15135 Kullu 65 391 10263 Chamba 47 190 13949 Kinnaur 13 121 3660 Lahaul-Spiti 7 19 2990 Total 1,773 8,115 2,38,355

Meanwhile, PM Modi has convened a comprehensive high-level meeting with Chief Ministers to review Public Health Preparedness to COVID19 and National COVID19 Vaccination Progress.

PM Modi stated that the confusion about Omicron is slowly getting cleared now and asked states to be alert, careful and asked to take care of the panic situation.

He asked states to speed up the vaccination drive as it’s a proven way to tackle the pandemic.

He stressed providing the best treatment in home isolation situations and directed to keep improving the home isolation guidelines and also asked to follow them strictly.