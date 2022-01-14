Chandigarh: Arvind Kejriwal style of politics has always dazed political experts. Entered in the politics with a plank of clean and honest politics, and taking each and every issue whether that is Political, Social, economic or general, makes Kejriwal stand apart from other contemporaries.

This time, in the Punjab assembly election, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) looking to get the biggest pie, Kejriwal has again involved the general public to decide the face of AAP’s chief ministerial and the public will have to send a message, WhatsApp or Call on a phone number (7074870748). The general public can give their choice of party’s CM candidate till January 17.

जनता चुनेगी अपना मुख्यमंत्री!



First time in India's history, people will decide – who should be their CM candidate!



WhatsApp/SMS or call on:

📞70748 70748



– श्री @ArvindKejriwal #JantaChunegiCM pic.twitter.com/SiA00EByt1 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 13, 2022

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal clarified that the party won’t impose its choice on the general public, but they will decide their leader.

In the meantime, about 3 lakh people have already sent their preferences for the Punjab CM candidates.