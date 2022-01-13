Law will take its own course: CM

Bilaspur: Administrative officer Oshin Sharma has again levelled serious allegations against her MLA husband and accused him of causing mental harassment.

Oshin, while talking to the media here on Thursday, alleged that her husband Vishal Nehriya, MLA Dharmshala, stalked her and even stopped her vehicle forcefully at Hamirpur, with his friends. She had also accused MLA of stalking her at Hamirpur Circuit house, where she was staying during her training. She claimed that PSO and PA of Dharamshala MLA search for her room at the circuit house and after confirming the room, Dharamshala MLA then smocked outside the window of her room and constantly talked on his phone. Thereafter, Nehriya, in the middle of the night, had also banged her Circuit room door badly. She then informed ASP Hamirpur about the same.

She also blamed MLA for uploading her old pictures and wedding video on social media, to which she strongly objected.

Oshin Sharma claimed that due to constant mental harassment and stalking is also affecting her work and she is failing to fulfil her official responsibilities.

She pleaded with PM Modi and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to intervene and requested them to stop her MLA husband from misusing the power.

Meanwhile, Himachal CM, when questioned by Media in Shimla, clarified that the law will take its own course.

Earlier, in June 2021, Oshin had blamed her husband Vishal Nahariya, who is sitting MLA from Dharamshala, for physically abusing her. Thereafter, Oshin had filed for separation from her husband and their divorce case is pending in court.