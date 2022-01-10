Shimla: To curb the menace of cyber-crime, the Himachal Police will launch an awareness drive. The instructions in this regard have also been received from the Union Home Ministry.

This was disclosed by Narvir Singh Rathor, Addl. SP (Cyber Crime) at a webinar on Human Rights by the Umang Foundation.

Rathore revealed that in Himachal the graph of cyber-crime is on the rise and as per the findings men have become more victims as compared to women. In 2021, as many as 8,500 complaints of cyber-crimes were registered in the State and 77 percent of victims were men, Rathore further added.

Backing with the stats, Narvir Singh Rathor stated “About 62 percent internet users use social media, but most of them don’t know how to use it safely and become vulnerable to cyber-crime. Highly educated people like professors, doctors, engineers, civil servants etc. become victims of cybercriminals due to ignorance,” Rathore said and further added that 95 percent of cybercrimes are being carried out from other states and foreign countries.

Criminals can create a voice of any person by using artificial intelligence to trap the innocents, Rathore cautioned commoners.

He advised the youth not to click any unknown link on the mail or social media as it could harm their system, data and savings in the bank and also cautioned taking precautions while using free wi-fi facilities at any public place as well.

“One should never share the passwords and other personal details with others as 90% of cyber-crime victims themselves are at fault,” ASP Crime Branch further stated.

ASP Narvir Singh Rathor asked victims to lodge complaints immediately on Toll-Free No. 155260 and one can inform the police on WhatsApp number 9805953670 for immediate action.