Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a surge in deaths from Covid lately and it’s being observed that the deaths occurring in the second wave of COVID-19 are in the relatively younger age group i.e. In the 40s or 50s in many cases.

State clinical team, in its analyses, have come up with an observation that in most of the cases people are having symptoms suggestive of COVID like fever, cough, cold are ignoring the initial treatment and instead try to get Home Medications and are reporting late in the Health institutions.

Some of the people who have unfortunately succumbed to the disease had even a history of visiting quack for treatment, clinical team found.

“People are reporting to the health institutions when the symptoms get severe or the condition gets deteriorated and when they are investigated in the Hospital, they are found not only to be COVID positive but their other investigations reveal that there is extensive damage to many organs, which is irreversible many times,” clinical team said and further reported “This is leading to unfortunate mortality.”

The state government spokesperson has appealed patients to come forward for their testing if they are having any CORONA suggestive symptom like Fever, Cough, running nose, Breathlessness, Loss of Taste or smell etc.

Spokesperson also suggested that all the persons who happened to be in close contact of any COVID positive person to also get themselves tested.

“Early diagnosis and institution of timely treatment is imperative to achieve good clinical outcomes. It is not at all advisable to neglect the symptoms of the disease, howsoever mild the symptoms may be,” spokesperson further added.