In a major success, Kullu police has busted a gang of vehicle lifters and arrested 10 accused involved in the crime from different places in Mandi district.

According to Kullu police, police personnel from Police station Sainj, during Nakabandi on 29 April intercepted one Maruti Van in hot pursuit, in which five persons were travelling along with 12 stolen girders.



On further probe it was found that fake number plate was affixed on the van that was stolen and it’s Chassis, Engine Numbers were scratched.



These five persons were arrested including the gang kingpin of vehicle lifters.



Besides, two stolen Bajaj Discover and 1 Pulsar motorcycles have been recovered from them, said the police.



The incident led to the arrest of total 10 accused till date from different places of Mandi district u/s 379/420/120B /34 IPC Police Station, Sainj alongwith recoveries of 1 Maruti Van and 3 motorcycles and 12 Iron Girders.

The modus operandi of the gang was to steal the vehicles from different areas, affix fake number plates, scratch chassis and engine numbers to prevent identification, said the police.