Shimla: To curb the increasing drug menace in the Shimla district, Zila Parishads of Shimla have decided to send a proposal to prevent the influx of drugs at district borders.

It has also been decided that stern action will be taken against drug dealers and suppliers.

This decision has been taken in the first meeting of Zila Parishads in the year 2021-22 which was conducted in Bachat Bhawan in Shimla on Tuesday.

During the meeting, members of Zila Parishad accused the police and Health Department of not taking the necessary steps to control the drug menace. Members have claimed that heroin is now available in rural areas of the district and demanded Drug Rehabilitation Centres to be opened in Rampur, Rohru and Theog.

President of Zila Parishad Chandra Prabha Negi said that priority of Zila Parishads will be to eradicate the drug menace from the district so that the youth power could be used for progressive and positive works.

She said that in this proposal, demand to increase police patrolling near educational institutions will also be made to curb the drug trade in such institutions.

Zila Parishads have also directed the Health Department to organise awareness campaigns regarding this matter.

Apar from this, officials have also been directed to identify black spots at various places of the district and to repair the roads to prevent accidents.