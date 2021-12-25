New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his controversial twit over ‘Hindutvadi’ and called him ‘Opportunist Hindu Raul Vinci.’

Anurag Thakur, while responding on social media to a post of Rahul Gandhi, for accusing Hindutvawadi of spreading hate, said, “Afsarwaadi Hindu, Raul Vinci (Opportunistic Hindu – Raul Vinci)”

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had commented in reference to a case registered against Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi and others for alleged ‘hate speech against a particular religion during an event in Haridwar.

Rahul Gandhi had posted, “Hindutvawadi always spread hatred and violence. Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Christian pay the price. But not anymore! #IndiaAgainstHindutva #HaridwarHateAssembly. (sic)”

It’s being reported that due to security reasons Rahul Gandhi’s was registered as ‘Raul Vinci’ while studying at Cambridge University. Various BJP leaders have time and again racked up an issue of Gandhi’s name and even questioned his nationality as well.